Karen Marie Sandberg Karen Marie Sandberg, 82, of Sutherland, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Karen was born on the family farm southwest of Sutherland to Clarence "Harry" and Helen (Jochum) Goedert on May 18, 1938. She attended country school to the eighth grade and then Sutherland High School, graduating in 1956. Karen went on to Kearney State College and received her teaching certificate after a year. She taught in country schools around Paxton and Sutherland and at Sutherland Public School for a year. On Dec. 26, 1959, Karen was united in marriage to Robert Lee Sandberg at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland. The couple made their home in Sutherland and raised four children. They lived on the farm from 1965-82 and then moved into town so the kids wouldn't have to go so far for their activities. Karen devoted her life to her husband, kids and grandkids. She helped with harvesting and was very supportive of the kids' activities. Karen started her cheerleading career in high school and continued throughout her entire life, cheering for her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids at their many events. She always had a hot meal ready for everyone at noon and 6 p.m. and they all knew not to be late! Her grandkids and great-grandkids loved going to Grandma's house for special times. She was even called "Grandma Karen" by many others. Along with her family, Karen was dedicated to her church and community. She was an active member of Sacred Heart and made countless signs, cookies and posters to celebrate kids in the community. Karen was an amazing, loving woman who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Harry and Helen Goedert; and sisters, Joan Eshleman and Henrietta "Henri" Dombrowski. Karen is survived by her children, Robert "Rob" (Jennifer) Sandberg, of Sutherland, Renee (Mark) Miller, of Grand Island, Melinda "Mindy" (Trevor) Howard, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Melissa "Missy" (Troy) Hopping, of Sutherland; 12 grandkids, Ryan, Sara (Dustin), Abby (Ethan), Katie (Kyle), Alex, Marley, Alexa (Ben), Joli, Erica, Luke, Reagan and Blake; six great-grandkids, Emma, Charlie, Maverick, Kruz, Jett and Hadlee; her sister, Linda "Cookie" (Ron) Schroeder, of St. Ann, Illinois; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used to establish a scholarship in Karen's name. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mass for the family will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart with Celebrant Father Sagar. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed at facebook.com/SacredHeartSutherland and will be posted to odeanchapel.com following services. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will also be at 5 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sutherland, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Masks are required at the church.