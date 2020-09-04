Schaeffer, Matthew L.

Matthew L. Schaeffer, 40, of Stapleton, passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center as a result of a tragic farm accident. Matt was born March 14, 1980, in North Platte to Steve and Sally Schaeffer. He grew up on the family's farm and ranch operation and developed a deep love for horses, cows and dogs. Matt worked hard throughout his life as a rancher and a truck driver, building his successful company from one truck to several, all while building a cow herd. Matt was loved by many and provided a quiet friendship filled with love, support and understanding. He had the biggest heart and thoroughly enjoyed giving to anyone he could help. At one point in Matt's trucking career, he even agreed to haul a semi-load of alpacas, believing someone was in need before realizing he was being pranked by a close friend. Matt was not a stranger to life's many struggles and was proud of his 12 years of sobriety that he worked at every day. Through Matt's encouragement, many other people are now leading a life of sobriety. Matt met Melissa Anderson in the winter of 2011 and to this relationship Matt's dream of having his own family was fulfilled. Their daughter, Rikie, was born in 2013 and son, Tye, was born in 2014. Matt was the very best dad to the kids as they spent many hours in the tractors or semis with him. He also never missed a gymnastics or dance recital. On the rare occasion Matt would take time for himself, he enjoyed ranch rodeos and taking his pony herd to the wild pony races. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Florence and George Schaeffer and Mildred and Preston Halley; infant brother, David Schaeffer; special uncle, John Halley; and future brother-in-law, Rick Anderson. Matt is survived by his parents, Steve and Sally Schaeffer; longtime fiancee, Melissa Anderson; children, Rikie and Tye Schaeffer; brothers, George (Jill) Schaeffer, Greg (Stefani) Schaeffer and Todd (Addie) Schaeffer; nieces, Ansley and Macie Schaeffer; was anxiously awaiting future nephew, Greyson John; along with many other close friends and family. Memorials are suggested to the family to benefit Matt's children. Sharing of memories and online condolences may be left at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, on Matt's ranch southwest of Stapleton, at the junction of Avenue 80 and County Road 30, with the Rev. Vic Rasmussen officiating. Burial will follow at the McCain Cemetery, near Stapleton. Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte. Please bring lawn chairs and semis are welcome. A fellowship will follow the burial at the fairgrounds. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
