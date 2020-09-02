Schmitz, Eva Mae

Eva Mae Schmitz, 92, of Curtis, died Sept. 1, 2020. Eva was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Maywood to Frank and Emma Kahler. Eva grew up in Maywood and graduated from Maywood High School. She married Cloid Schmitz on Sept. 6, 1947. Eva Mae was a homemaker, a beautiful seamstress and always had a big garden. n 1994, Eva Mae and Cloid moved from the farm to Curtis and in 2013, moved to Senior Choice. Eva Mae was a member of the United Methodist Churches in Maywood and Curtis where she sang in the choir. She also sang with two other ladies at different events. She loved doing embroidery, playing the piano and golfing. Eva Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Cloid; parents, Frank and Emma Kahler; sisters, Genevieve Welker and Neva Erway; brother, Kenneth Kahler; grandson, Timothy Schmitz; and son-in-law, Jerome Cohen. Survivors include daughter, Connie Cohen of Windsor, Colorado; sons, Clayton Schmitz of Maywood and Bruce (Chris) Schmitz of Sutherland; daughter, Mari (Jeff) Doll of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Leon Kahler; and sister, Norma Welker. Memorials are suggested to the Maywood and Curtis United Methodist Churches. Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Maywood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with family present, Friday, Sept. 4, at Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Curtis.
