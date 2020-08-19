Sexson, Ardith Lee

Ardith Lee Sexson, 93, of Grant, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at the Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant. Ardith was born on Oct. 24, 1926, in Grant to Ralph and Ora (Watkins) Norman, the fifth of ten children. She graduated from Perkins County High School with the class of 1942. On Dec. 21, 1944, Ardith married John E. Sexson. The couple made their home in Grant, where their union was blessed with four children, Cathy, Jim, John and Mike. The family moved to Gunnison, Colorado, for a few years, where Ardith worked at Montgomery Ward. In 1963, the family returned to Grant, where Ardith worked as a teller at Farmer's National Bank, retiring in 1982. Ardith loved to play golf and was an excellent cook. One of her specialties was fried chicken. She frequented the local rodeos, as her children had an interest, and often brought her heralded fried chicken to feed the area's participating rodeo clubs. Ardith also loved to dance with her husband. Ardith was preceded in death by her husband; daughter-in-law, Barb Sexson; grandson, Mike Sexson; and all of her siblings. Survivors include her children, Cathy (Tom) Willhite of Grant, Jim (Renae) Sexson of North Platte, John Sexson of Hershey and Mike (Eunice) Sexson of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial has been established in Ardith's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Grant Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Russ Gaar officiating. Interment will be at Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant, which is in charge of arrangements.
