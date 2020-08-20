Shahan, Donald

Don Shahan, 83, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, in North Tustin, California. Don was born June 2, 1937, in Riverside, California, to Kenneth and Violet Shahan. He grew up on a farm near Bird City, Kansas, and attended school in country schools in Cheyenne County. He was a student under his mother at many of these schools. He graduated from Bird City High School in May 1955. He attended Barnes Business College in Denver, and later graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business administration in 1961. He and his wife, Polly, were married in St. John Lutheran Church in Bird City on Sept. 11, 1960. The couple raised three daughters. Don had a successful career in retail management for F.W. Woolworth, Denver Dry Goods, and W.J. O'Connor department stores. He then joined Gateway Realty as an associate broker in commercial real estate. He retired in 2000. Don was deeply involved in community organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, where he was an officer and board member, Ambassador's Club, Retail Merchants Association, Boy Scouts of America, First Lutheran Foundation, Lincoln County Board of Realtors and the Civil Service Commission. He served on church councils, as well as many committees at the churches he attended throughout his life. Don was an avid, life-long fan of Kansas Jayhawk basketball. He was a great lover of dogs and other animals. He is survived by his wife, Polly; daughters, Traci Shahan, Teri (Mark) Allen and Tami (Rafe) Hastings; grandchildren, Sam and Jack Allen, Hannah and Taylor Gohl, and Joel and Violet Hastings; sister, Sondra (Jack) Doughty; nephew, Jason (Paula) Doughty; niece, Jeanine (Wade) Peter; and nephew, Mike (Cindy) Weaver. Per Don's wishes, memorials are suggested to the North Platte City Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to Adams-Swanson Funeral Home or shared online at adamsswanson.com. Memorial service will be at a later date due to current public health restrictions. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.