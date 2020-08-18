Shamplo, Wendell C.

Wendell C. Shamplo, 93, of North Platte, a good and faithful servant, was called home to heaven on Aug. 13, 2020, at Emerald Care Center in Cozad. Wendell was born to Clifford and Viva (Laser) Shamplo on Oct. 19, 1926, in Prattville, Michigan. He entered the United States Army at age 18 and was honorably discharged on Dec. 4, 1946. On July 2, 1949, Wendell was united in marriage to Theresa M. Toner. To this union two sons and one daughter were born, Michael, James Dean and Wendellynn. In 1955, they moved to Cypress, California, where he worked as a machinist for Armco Steel and retired in 1979. He was an active Deacon at First Baptist Church of Cypress and later Emanuel Baptist. Moving to North Platte in 1996, he joined Calvary Baptist Church where he was active in many areas and especially enjoyed being the Sunday school director and soundman for church services. For many years he volunteered at the Salvation Army and was involved as a mentor with children for several years. He loved working in his garage on many projects and playing Canasta with family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean; sister-in-law, Effie Shamplo; sister, Margaret Bonner; brothers-in-law, Robert Bonner and John Mullaly; and sister-in-law, Mariam Shamplo. Wendell is survived by his wife, Theresa; sons, Michael of North Platte and James of Anaheim, California; daughter, Wende (Patrick) Bailey of North Platte; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Justin) Buhlke of North Platte; grandson, Sean (Sage) Bailey of Bellevue; great-grandson, Greyson Buhlke of North Platte; sisters, Beverly Mullaly of Hudson, Michigan and Joyce (Bob) Shannon of Pittsford, Michigan; and brother, James Shamplo of Hillsdale, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial services and burial of ashes will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
North Platte native starts law firm in Columbus after traveling country for education
-
Murphy, Caitlin Jo
-
North Platte man charged with sexual assault, incest
-
Nebraska Legislature ends session with unanimous vote on North Platte senator's bill
-
Troopers find nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana during motorist assist near Cozad
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.