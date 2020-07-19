Sitorius, Kelly Sue

Kelly Sue Sitorius, 51, of Mesquite, Nevada and North Platte, passed away July 17, 2020, at her home in North Platte. Kelly was born the fourth daughter to Richard E. and Judith M. (Carson) Sitorius on April 2, 1969, in Scottsbluff. At a young age, she moved with her family to North Platte. She attended school at ESU 16, where she was taught life skills by her loving and patient teachers. After graduation, she was employed by Burger King and Wal-Mart. At age 5, she joined the North Platte Special Olympics and bowled, swam, ran track and field, and played basketball. She loved the friends she encountered during her competitions and brought home many, many trophies and medals. She was chosen to attend the Special Olympics World Games in Raleigh, North Carolina, and again in New Haven, Connecticut. She was also chosen to be a Global Messenger, which is a leadership role that helps raise awareness about Special Olympics. She attended countless meetings to advocate for the athletes and for the Special Olympic way! In 2015, she moved to Mesquite, where she bowled and learned to play bocce ball. Kelly always crafted an assortment of gifts that she loved to give her family and friends. She loved to watch TV, especially "Days of Our Lives" and "The Golden Girls", was an avid Husker and Oregon Duck football fan, played endless games of Yahtzee and loved her self-proclaimed boyfriend Blake Shelton. Her favorite things to do in the desert were to play bunco and go to the casino where she danced to Elvis, played slots and bingo. She was a very lucky player! Her primary food groups included white powdered-sugar donuts and Coca-Cola. Kelly was a former member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Moose Club, and German/American club. Kelly loved her family and friends and was especially proud of her sisters, brothers-in-law and nieces. Birthdays were very special to Kelly. She never missed a birthday phone call. Kelly never knew a stranger; smiles and hugs were for all! She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Alverna Carson and Anan and Avis Sitorius; and uncle, Kenny Moore. Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Dick and Judy Sitorius of Mesquite; sisters, Kristi (Dave) Hengen and Karen (Steve) Swedberg, all of North Platte, and Karolyn (Mitch) Fletcher of Maxwell; her nieces, whom she loved beyond measure, Sara (Brandon) Altig and Stevie (Judd) Reed, all of North Platte, Stephanie Hengen of Omaha, Katie (Taylor) Linegar of Gretna, Tara (Jordan) Hiatt of North Platte, and Sally Hengen of Albuquerque, New Mexico; great-nephews, Colten and Carson Altig, Jerek Reed, and Eli Linegar; great-niece, Demi Reed; uncles, Tom (Mary) Carson and Mike Sitorius; aunt, Jane Moore; and numerous other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mesquite Desert Stars Special Olympics or to St. Patrick Catholic Schools. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla as celebrant and the Rev. Tom Ryan as con-celebrant. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Kelly will be laid to rest in the North Platte City Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook. Visitation will be noon-5 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
-
Missing Omaha woman found 'disheveled' near McCool Junction
-
State Patrol investigating double fatality wreck on Highway 83 north of North Platte
-
Fire crews battle blaze at Bailey Yard
-
North Platte man killed in head-on crash Wednesday night
-
North Platte Public Schools return-to-school plan is released
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.