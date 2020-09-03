Slagle, Jean Ann (Beran)

Jean Ann (Beran) Slagle, 83, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at her home in Ogallala after a two-year battle with mesothelioma, with husband, Ted, and daughter, Kim, at her side. Jean was born March 6, 1937, in Beatrice to Ben and Velma (VanOsdol) Beran. She grew up in Hebron with her older brother, Richard, and younger brother, Larry. She vividly remembered the tornado of 1953 that destroyed many businesses and homes in Hebron, along with the high school she was attending as a sophomore. After graduating from the rebuilt Hebron High School in 1955, Jean attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, becoming a member of Willard Sorority and graduating with a B.A. in sociology in 1960. During a Wesleyan fraternity dance, Jean met the love of her life, Ted Slagle of Grant. The couple married on June 26, 1960, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln. They were blessed to celebrate their 60th anniversary together earlier this year. After living in Wisconsin, Georgia and New Mexico, the couple settled in Ogallala in 1970 when Ted accepted a position with TRW. Starting in 1974, Jean worked as a sales secretary at TRW. From 1989 until her retirement in 2005, she was a familiar face at the office of the Ogallala Methodist Church, where she worked as the church secretary. Active in the church throughout her life, Jean was a 50-year member of the Ogallala Methodist Church and United Methodist Women where she held many different offices. She was a member of Amica Club, Shifty Dozen Extension Club and Newcomer's Club. Through Compassion International, Jean and Ted proudly sponsored Paola Pedroza for 14 years, exchanging letters and photos frequently as the young girl grew up in Bolivia. The highlight of the couple's travels was a trip to Israel where they waded in the Jordan River, crossed the Sea of Galilee and visited famous sites like Masada and the Wailing Wall. For relaxation, Jean loved nothing more than a book of crossword puzzles. She was wicked good at solving them. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard; and brother-in-law, Max Slagle. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ted; children, Kim (Tom) McCarthy of St. Peters, Missouri, Jay Slagle of Seattle and Barry Slagle of Omaha; adoring grandchildren Aaron Slagle of Omaha, Caitlin Slagle of Omaha, Jack McCarthy of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lauren McCarthy of Peoria, Illinois; brother Larry (Lorraine) Beran of Evans, Georgia; brother-in-law, Jerry Slagle of Ogallala; sister-in-law, Jeanne Sherman of Douglas, Wyoming; six nephews; and two nieces. Memorials are suggested to the Ogallala Methodist Church or the Mesothelioma Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com by clicking the Share A Memory or Tribute Wall button. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at the First United Methodist Church of Ogallala with the Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Burial will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala. Masks are recommended. Draucker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
