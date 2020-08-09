Gary Lee Snare Gary Lee Snare, 80, of North Platte, died Aug. 6, 2020, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born on May 6, 1940, in North Platte, to Carter and Margaret (Mann) Snare. Gary graduated with the class of 1958 from North Platte High School. Gary married Shirley A. Steele on June 13, 1964, in Sterling, Colorado. He worked as a claims supervisor for Shelter Insurance, retiring after 32 years. Gary was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985, member of the Nebraska National Guard for many years, and was a lifelong hunting and fishing enthusiast, especially enjoying his annual Canadian fishing trips. Gary enjoyed sports, especially watching his kids. He also devoted time to being a Scout leader. Gary will mostly be remembered as a devoted friend and family man. Gary is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby and Eddie; and a sister, Patricia Snare. He is survived by his wife Shirley of Cheyenne; two sons, Jon (Jane) Snare of Bellevue, and Chuck (Ronda) Snare of Cheyenne; a sister, Marjorie Scofield of Lake McConaughy; a brother, Danny (Colleen) Snare of Laurel, Maryland; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established in his name and online condolences can be made at adamsswanson.com. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
