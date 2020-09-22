Speck, Jerry Lee

Jerry Lee Speck, 84, of Ogallala, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at the Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala. Jerry was born in Norton, Kansas, Oct. 31, 1935, to Clyde and Beulah Lee Speck. When Jerry was 15 years old, Clyde bought Ogallala Livestock. Jerry was raised in the stockyards, skipping school on sale days. Clyde was the meat manager for Safeway Foods in Ogallala and then moved to North Platte where he went to work for Sixth Street Foods. He also had an interest in North Platte Livestock. He graduated in 1954 from Ogallala High School and went to auctioneer school in College Station, Texas. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1958-60. He took over management of Ogallala Livestock when his father passed away in 1977. He was united in marriage to Joan Mary Reed on July 4, 1981. Jerry dedicated his life to his family, customers, employees and buyers until 2003, when he retired. After retirement, he enjoyed working in his woodworking shop. Even after his accident on April 27, 2007, Jerry set an example for many people. He showed courage, strength and determination. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Ogallala and president of its men's group, Cowboy Capital Consultants, for many years. Jerry loved his community. He served on the city council for two terms, was president of the Chamber of Commerce, served many years on Keith County Fair Board and Ogallala Rodeo Board, was president of the Nebraska Livestock Association, president of Keith County Foundation, grounds chairman for Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous and two Cattle Baron Balls, and received the Trail Blazer Award and Robert Lute Award from the Chamber of Commerce. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Beverly Speck and Karen Campbell; brother-in-law, Max Campbell; and nephew, Scott Campbell. Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan Mary Speck of Ogallala; sons, Mark (Shawna) Speck of Keystone and David (Minako) of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; daughters, Heidi (Rocky) Merrihew of Ashby and Gretchen (Steven) Kalal of Evergreen, Colorado; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Darleen Hopkins of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Ogallala and the Keith County Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 26, at the First United Methodist Church of Ogallala with the Rev. Chuck Rager and Father Bryan Ernest of St. Luke Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala. Service will be livestreamed at drauckerfh.com and methodistchurchogallala.com. COVID-19 precautions are still being followed and masks are recommended. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.