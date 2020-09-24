Steckelberg, Carolyn Kay

Carolyn Kay Steckelberg, 79, of Ogallala, lost her battle to stay with us in this world on Sept. 20, 2020, at the North Platte Care Center. Carolyn Kay was born June 2, 1941, on a farm near Osmond to Henry and Lydia (Geiger) Muller. Carolyn attended country school near Breslau and later graduated from Plainview High School in 1958. She attended Wayne State College before teaching at a country school in Antelope County. She met Homer Steckelberg at the Madison County Fair and they were married April 17, 1959. They had two children, Allan and Sheila. Early on, the Steckelbergs moved often to facilitate Homer's road construction job. Eventually, to allow their children to attend school consistently, they picked a home base in Ogallala in 1967. While Homer continued to travel often for his work, Carolyn worked for TRW/ASC in Ogallala for 37 years. Never one to sit still, after retiring from ASC she went to work for the Ogallala school lunch program for another 12 years. She was famous with family and friends for her ability to produce a feast at a moment's notice. Carolyn enjoyed traveling with family and visited many places including Alaska, Hawaii, France, Italy and enjoyed a special trip to meet relatives and walk the streets of her grandfather's home town in Germany. Her favorite kind of traveling was camping with Homer at destinations like Nashville and California; however, Lake Ogallala was their favorite spot to camp. She especially enjoyed when her grandchildren could travel with her. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sharlyn (Herman) Kruse of Creighton. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Homer; son, Allan (Kathy) Steckelberg of Littleton, Colorado; daughter Sheila (Randy) Furley of North Platte; grandchildren, Jace Furley of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Alexa and Troy Steckelberg of Littleton; sister, Marilyn (Dale) Steckelberg of Norfolk; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 312 West 3rd, Ogallala, NE 69001. Online condolences may be shared at homeforfuneralsinc.com. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue, Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.