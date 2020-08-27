Taylor, Matthew A. "Matt"

Matthew A. "Matt" Taylor, 39, of Loup City, formerly Kearney, died Aug. 14, 2020, at his home in Loup City. Matt was born Feb. 10, 1981, to Michael A. and Diana P. (Hanneman) Taylor. Matt graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1999. After high school, Matt joined the Army Reserves in Kearney and later transferred to Hastings. Matt served our country overseas twice, first during Operation Iraqi freedom from 2004-05 in Arifjan, Kuwait and later at Camp Leather Neck, Afghanistan in 2009. Matt was honorably discharged from the Reserves in 2011. He then studied at Central Community College in Grand Island and graduated in 2013. Matt worked many places as an IT tech. His last two employers were Central Nebraska Community Partnership in Loup City and as an outsource company for BD. Matt spent his spare time helping with the Kearney Special Olympics as a sponsor. He loved camping and spending time with his friends and also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to take his little cousins fishing. He will be remembered for his ability to entertain kids and make them laugh. He was loved by many. Matt was preceded in death by his mother; maternal grandparents; and paternal grandparents. Matt is survived by his father, Mike Taylor of Loup City; brother, Markcus (Jessie) Taylor of Battle Creek, Michigan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and very close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kearney Special Olympics. Online condolences may be shared at hlmkfuneral.com. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Private family committal services with military honors will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. There will be no visitation. The family requests that all who attend the service wear a mask. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
