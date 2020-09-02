Tiffany, Juliet

Juliet Tiffany, 65, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 29, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Juliet was born on July 30, 1955, in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines, to Agustin and Rebecca Lozano. She immigrated to the United States in 1988 and moved to North Platte in 1994. On Sept. 9, 2017, she was united in marriage to Mark Tiffany. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking her native food and spending time with friends and family. Those left to cherish her memory include are her husband, Mark; sons, Edzel and Fritz Butac, and Zachary Saner; and grandchildren, Liam, Skye, Amelia, Isaac and Arthur. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by a Christian wake service celebrated by the Rev. Joshua Brown. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
