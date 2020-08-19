Helen H. Trumbull Helen H. Turmbull, 84, of North Platte, formerly of Tryon, died Aug. 17, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Private family services will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
