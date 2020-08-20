Trumbull, Helen H.

Helen H. Trumbull, 84, of North Platte, formerly of Tryon, died Aug. 17, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Helen was born Aug. 7, 1936, to Clyde and Lulu (Haney) Wilson in Tryon. She attended and graduated from McPherson County High School with the class of 1954. Helen began teaching at a county school in Elsmere while taking classes at Kearney Teacher College. On Dec. 23, 1956, she married Larry Trumbull in Tryon. The couple lived west of Ringgold, where Helen and Larry raised their children. Helen was a member of the United Methodist Church, always raised a big garden, was active in extension clubs, enjoyed embroidery, playing pitch and the senior dances. She was very family-oriented and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Nancy Trumbull; son-in-law, Mike Mell; brothers, Jim (Doris) Wilson and John Wilson; sister, Loree (Marvin) Huffman; and in-laws, Harry and Marie Trumbull. Helen is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Rod Trumbull of Opelika, Alabama, Rick (Rose) Trumbull of Tryon, Roger (Kim) Trumbull of North Platte, Mark (Stacey) Trumbull of Ogallala, and Michelle Mell of Ogallala; grandchildren, Wendy Trumbull (Rod Schall) of Kearney, Tracy (Rocky) Wiezorek of North Platte, Holly Trumbull of Kearney, Matt (Mary) Trumbull of Madison, Alabama, Eric (Christa) Trumbull of Tryon, Whitney (Shane) Ruh of Tryon, Sidney Mell of Lincoln, Shawna Mell of Kearney, Landon Trumbull of Rapid City South Dakota, Kameryn Trumbull of Ogallala, and Derek (Stephanie) Uhrmacher of Ayr; great-grandchildren, Shawn Frederick-Mell of Kearney, Cameron McClellen of Kearney, Jestena Wiezorek, Lilye Wiezorek, Kaurlee Wiezorek, Mystre Wiezorek, Novalia Wiezorek, Olyve Wiezorek, all of North Platte, Lane Beck of Central City, Sophie Armour of Ayr, and Olivia Uhrmacher of Ayr; brother, Bob (Velma) Wilson of Brownsville, Texas; sister-in-law, Marge Wilson of Omaha; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the Great Plains Health Foundation or the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Private family services will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Dr. Doug Delp officiating. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
