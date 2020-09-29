Tuma, Kerry K. Grover

Kerry K. Grover Tuma, 72, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, in North Platte. Kerry was born on June 18, 1948, in North Platte to Zatha Jackson Grover and Harold Grover. She lived with her family in a converted boxcar at the Stockyards until the girls started school, and then the family moved into town. She lived her entire life in North Platte, attending school, raising a family and working at Sixth Street Foods and then Wal-Mart until her retirement. She married Gerald Tuma on Nov. 3, 1967. At the time of his death in 2019, they had been married for 52 years. During their retirement, they enjoyed traveling throughout the country. As a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, she held many offices in the Ladies Auxiliary and teaching Sunday school. Her hobbies included gardening, scrapbooking, making homemade cards to send, knitting and giving away dishcloths. Preceding her in death are her parents and husband. Kerry is survived by her daughter, Lorie Specht (Foster McDaniel) of North Platte; son, John (Betsy) Tuma of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-father, Ray Gullion of North Platte; granddaughters, Alexis Edwards of North Platte and Allison Tuma of Colorado Springs; grandsons, Corey (Vanessa) Peters of Weatherford, Texas, Landon Peters of North Platte and Nick Tuma of Colorado Springs; great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Hunter of Weatherford and Tallin of North Platte; sisters, Judy Grover Jay of North Platte, Rochelle (Paul) Orwig of Waco, Texas, Michelle (Randy) Tornes of Dallas; brother, Greg (Tammy) Gullion of Weatherford; special cousin, Jenie Reynolds of Winchester, Oregon; special friends, Marnell and Jim Nichols of Ogallala; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to NELHS, Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, Waco, NE. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2200 Anna Ave, North Platte, with the Rev. Mark Gefaller officiating. Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on Adams and Swanson's Facebook page for those not able to attend the service. Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are suggested, but not required.