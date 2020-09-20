Ward, E. Glynn

E. Glynn Ward, 82, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, in North Platte, surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Sutherland on June 15, 1938, to Paul G. and Georgia E. (Lawler) Hahn. Glynn grew up in Paxton, graduating from Paxton High School in 1956. After graduation, she was employed at McDonald State Bank for 6 1/2 years. On Sept. 1, 1958, she married Dean E. Ward at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Paxton. For 30 years she worked at Sixth Street Food Store in the Westfield Shopping Center as a bookkeeper, retiring in 2002. She was a founding member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Through the years she was active in various ministries. Glynn was a buyer for Holy Spirit and St. Pat's Pantry from its inception in 1983 and treasurer from 1988 to 2016. She was a charter member of the Jones Girls Investment Club and was also a member of the North Platte Chamber Hostesses and RSVP. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Dean; and brother-in-law, Don Perlinger. Glynn is survived by her children, Kif P. (Cindy) Ward of Libertyville, Illinois, Jan E. (Tom) Simpson of Blair and Jill M. (Stephen) Granger of North Platte; grandchildren, Katharine Ward of Los Angeles, Brother Jerome Simpson of Atchison, Kansas, McKenna Simpson of Des Moines, Iowa, Hope Simpson of Blair, Macy (Brandon) Marxman of Atchison and Jacob Granger and Ellie Granger of North Platte; great-grandson, Paxton Marxman of Atchison; sister, Ann Perlinger of Paxton; four nieces; and one nephew. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or North Platte Catholic Schools. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla as celebrant. Christian wake service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Glynn will be laid to rest in the North Platte Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those who are unable to attend. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
