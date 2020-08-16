Wendell C. Shamplo, 93, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 13, 2020, in Cozad. He was born to Clifford and Viva (Laser) Shamplo on Oct. 19, 1926, in Prattville, Michigan. He entered the United States Army on Dec. 1, 1945, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 4, 1946. He was a machinist for Armco Steel for 24 years and retired in 1979. Wendell was united in marriage to Theresa Toner on July 2, 1949. To this union two sons and one daughter were born, Michael, James Dean and Wendellynn. He was a member Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered for many years at the Salvation Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean; sister-in-law, Effie; and sister, Margaret Bonner. Wendell is survived by his wife, Theresa; sons, Michael of North Platte and James of Anaheim, California; daughter, Wende (Patrick) Bailey of North Platte; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Justin) Buhlke of North Platte; grandson, Sean (Sage) Bailey of Bellevue; great-grandson, Greyson Buhlke of North Platte; sisters, Beverly Mullaly of Hudson, Michigan, and Joyce (Bob) Shannon of Pittsford, Michigan; and brother, James Shamplo of Hillsdale, Michigan. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service and burial of ashes will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
