Irvin Lee Whipple, 93, of Callaway, passed away Aug. 9, 2020, at the Callaway District Hospital in Callaway. Irvin Lee Whipple was born on Dec. 13, 1926, on a farm south of Callaway, to Melvin Lee and Nora M. (Huenefeld) Whipple. He finished eighth grade and then stayed home and helped his mother because his dad had passed away. Irvin married Lillian Leonard on Nov. 13, 1944. They made their home in the Morning Star community. To this union five children were born, Melvin Lee, Linda Kay, Gloria Jean, Reita Louise and Patricia Joan. On Nov. 13, 2014, Irvin and Lillian celebrated 70 years of marriage. Irvin was a member of the Morning Star Church for over 75 years. Even though he had only an eighth-grade education, he was an innovative and productive farmer, with the help of his wife, Lillian. He retired from farming at the age of 85 and moved into Callaway where he really missed the farm. Irvin was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; parents Melvin and Nora; brother, Donald; granddaughter Tami; and grandson, Jamie. Irvin is survived by his five children, Melvin (Karen) Whipple of Windsor, Colorado, Linda (Paul) Dietz of Lincoln, Gloria (Larry) Lehmkuhler of Callaway, Reita (Charley) Lloyd of Callaway and Patricia (Ken) Phifer of North Platte; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Brestel. Irvin's legacy will live on through his family. His last words were: "I'm going home." Memorials are suggested to Morning Star Church or Callaway EMTs. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. A family service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Morning Star Methodist Church, near Callaway with Pastor Shanon Williams officiating. Public burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Stop Table Cemetery. A visitation will be from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
