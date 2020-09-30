Whipps, Vera L.

Vera L. Whipps, passed from this life on Sept. 10, 2020, at her home in Florence, Arizona, surrounded by her family. Vera was born in Anoka on Oct. 17, 1922. She was a devoted Christian, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Vera and Frank were married Jan. 1, 1940, in McCook and started farming south of Grant. In 1945, they moved to the ranch east of Max where they raised their children. In 1966, they moved to Bedford, Iowa, where they had a farm and western store selling saddles, tack, boots, trailers and western wear. They moved back to Max in 1986. Vera was known for her pie baking expertise, her apple and bumbleberry pies were the best, bar none. Her family always came first. She served on the District 27 school board at Max in the early 1950s because of a sense of responsibility. She mentioned, "My children were in school, and I needed to know what was going on!" She won the McCook Gazette Mother of the Year contest in 1998. She was also a dedicated member of Ola Chapter No. 317, Order of the Eastern Star, served as Worthy Matron in 1959, and in the Grand Chapter as an Assistant Grand Warder that same year. After many years of diligent work in the farming and livestock industry, Frank and Vera retired to spend winters in Mission, Texas, and after Frank's passing, she moved to Arizona. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Vaughn and Eva Ticknor; grandson, Craig Marshall; son-in-law, Eldon Marshall; sisters, Lewellen Deming and Lucille Harrison; and brother, Lloyd Ticknor. She is survived by her four children, Carole Marshall of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Stapleton, Larry (Carol) Whipps of San Tan Valley and Buna, Texas, Lyndell (Doris) Whipps of Florence, Arizona and Max, and Karen Raymer of Sioux City, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Marcia Higgins, Bart (Laura) Whipps, Tana (Bryan) Welch, Frank (Courtney) Whipps, Lori Reid, Lyndell (Lisa) Whipps, Levi Whipps, Teresa Urrego, Tracy (Greg) Dittmer, John Raymer and Jared (Cayla) Raymer; and a host of precious great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to one of Vera's favorite charities, Max United Methodist Church, Dundy County Hospital, Benkelman or Stratton ambulance and/or fire department or Hospice of the Valley, Arizona. Online condolences may be shared at liewerfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 3, at the United Methodist Church of Stratton, with Pastor Rod Heilbrun and the Rev. Lana Fong officiating. Interment will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Stratton, with Mr. Lyndell Whipps Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. MT Friday, Oct. 2, with the family present the Benkelman Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.