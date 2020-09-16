White, George Bruce

Bruce White, 76, of Riverdale, passed away Sept. 12, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. George Bruce White was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Sutherland to Conner and Frances (Stringfield) White. He attended North Platte High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Bruce proudly served in the Air National Guard for several years. On June 3, 1977, Bruce was united in marriage to Kathleen Rendon. He was an over-the-road truck driver for many years. Most recently, Bruce worked as a driver at Broadfoot Sand and Gravel. Bruce was a longtime Denver Broncos fan. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and fishing. Bruce was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy White of Riverdale; children from a previous marriage, Debbie Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Tina (Mark) Reeves of Colorado Springs; other children include, Tony (Kristy) Martinez of Longmont, Colorado, Elizabeth (Gordon) Steele of Kearney and Mark Martinez of Kearney; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Diane) White of Joseph, Oregon and Bob White of North Platte; sister, Vicki (Stewart) Holmes of North Platte; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be shared online at osrfh.com. A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating. A vigil and prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the church. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney.
