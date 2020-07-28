Willson, Marilyn R.

Marilyn R. Willson, 88, passed away July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Kim (Bob) Whitehouse and Kristie (Guy) Plugge; grandchildren, Brent, Cory, Stacey, Taylor, Todd and Tyler; and four great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church in Ralston. Memorial service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the West Center Chapel in Omaha. Visitation is from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the memorial service. Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, Omaha, is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
'I am not willing to be a victim any longer,' former State Fair Executive Director says
-
COVID-19 strikes Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant
-
Founder says she's sad for workers after Joe Ricketts closes pie-making facility in Eustis
-
North Platte man, 23, dies after motorcycle, pickup collide on U.S. 30
-
Hearkening days of drive-ins past at Mac's Drive-In in McCook
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.