Willson, Marilyn R.

Marilyn R. Willson, 88, passed away July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Kim (Bob) Whitehouse and Kristie (Guy) Plugge; grandchildren, Brent, Cory, Stacey, Taylor, Todd and Tyler; and four great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church in Ralston. Memorial service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the West Center Chapel in Omaha. Visitation is from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the memorial service. Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, Omaha, is in charge of arrangements.

