Yocum, Garey L. "Pappy"

Garey L. "Pappy" Yocum, 86, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, Aug. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney. Garey was born May 13, 1934, in Grand Island. He lived a great part of his life in North Platte. He graduated from North Platte Senior High School and attended Kearney State Teachers College where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. While at Kearney State, he played football and was on the NCC championship team. Af�ter college, he served in the U.S. Army, participating in Operation Sagebrush during the Korean Conflict. Garey married Patsy Harper on May 27, 1956, in North Platte. Garey taught and coached at Stapleton High School. Garey and Patsy moved to North Platte where he worked at Young's Sporting Goods, traveling throughout Nebraska, parts of Kansas and Colorado, calling on schools. He then taught briefly in the North Platte school system. He worked for a short period for the Union Pacific Railroad. His heart and passion called him back to Young's Sporting Goods where eventually he became a part-owner. He was actively involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, serving on the state board, worked high school track meets running the shot put and discus competitions. He was a member of the American Legion and the First Baptist Church of North Platte, serving as a deacon, church treasurer, Sunday school superintendent and sang in the church choir. He loved watching kids and grandkids activities, but most of all he loved sharing his love of the Lord! Garey had a passion for Christ, his family, his work and sports. In his younger years, he played fastpitch softball, ran road races, played racquetball, rode bicycles regularly and actively hunted and fished. Preceding him in death were his parents, Lawrence and Fonelle Donaldson; and brother, Donald Lynn Yocum. Gary is survived by the love of his life for 64 years, Patsy R. Yocum of Kearney; and children, Michael (Darcy) Yocum of Lincoln, Shari (Greg) Neth of Sydney, Ohio, Traci (Rick) Hum�phrey of Comanche, Texas, and Dana (Dave) Welsh of Kearney; sister, Carolyn Cohen of Bertrand; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchil�dren; and numerous family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at hlmkfuneral.com. Due to Fort McPherson's restrictions concerning COVID-19, a private family graveside services will be Aug. 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Michael Yocum officiating. Military rites will be provided by the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
