The crossing on O’Fallon Road north of U.S. Highway 30 has been backfilled and readied for surfacing, Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz told county commissioners Monday.

Schultz said the highway department had used a backhoe and loader to move the four metal culverts slightly before doing the backfill work.

The need for the reorientation of the culverts had been identified by members of the Platte Valley Irrigation District board of directors in consultation with Mainelli Wagner & Associates, the engineers for the project.

Everything is ready for the water to flow at the beginning of irrigation season next month, Schultz said.

He said he would obtain prices for road surfacing work at the crossing and present them to commissioners, probably at next Monday’s meeting.

Commissioners Chris Bruns and Micaela Wuehler were absent from the 9 a.m. meeting at Lincoln County Courthouse.

Also on Monday morning, commissioners turned down a request by North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry to use some of their ARPA funds for non-food items.

Commissioners Joe Hewgley, Kent Weems and Chairman Jerry Woodruff all agreed that changing the stipulations spelled out in awarding the funds could create problems.

The $10,000 in ARPA funding was awarded by the commissioners last year, who specified that the money be spent on food for distribution to people in need.

ARPA funds are being administered by West Central Nebraska Development District for this charity and other non-profit organizations who received the grants through the Lincoln County commissioners.

Samantha Redfern, economic development specialist for WCNDD, presented the request to commissioners on behalf of the food pantry.

The commissioners also felt the charity would have time to spend the approximately $4,575 remaining, on food as specified. Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer, who attends commissioner meetings, also advised against expanding stipulations of the grant awards.

North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry had wanted to spend some of the ARPA funds on items such as a transportation cart, temperature control equipment and electricity bills.

In another item of business, commissioners granted a request by County Assessor Julie Stenger to accelerate personal property taxes in the amount of $329.98 for Maline’s Incorporated of Sutherland. The request was related to the purchase of Maline’s Superfoods by Scott Carlson.

Commissioners also spent approximately 20 minutes in a closed session “to discuss strategy with respect to pending or imminent litigations.”