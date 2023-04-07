Thomas Perrin, a senior at Ogallala High School, was selected to be the president of Nebraska Future Farmers of America at the state’s 95th annual convention in Lincoln March 29-31.

He, along with the leadership team, will serve until the convention next March.

“I was really enticed by the service and things you can do beyond the local chapter,” said Perrin, referring to when he was considering whether to apply for the position. “Being part of something bigger than myself,” was important to him.

Other members of the 2023-24 leadership team are secretary Alex Boudreau Minden; and vice presidents Keetyn Valentine, David City; Paige Bunn, North Bend; Braydon Binger, Hay Springs; Abby Hodges, Johnson-Brock; and Bethany Nichols, Bridgeport.

Alexis Bodlak of Pender, now a freshman at UNL, is the outgoing president.

“It is difficult to fully express the gratitude that I have for the students, state staff, agriculturalists, and my teammates that have helped me grow,” said Bodlak. She has spent most of the current school year promoting FFA and connecting with members across the state and beyond.

“My first year of college looked significantly different than most of my peers, but I would not have changed it for the world,” she said.

The state officers will work closely with their advisors and attend conferences in Washington, D.C., this summer. They will represent Nebraska as delegates at the national convention in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Next spring they will take classes online and make other arrangements to continue their education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, while traveling to visit chapters around the state. UNL instructors are very accommodating in that way, Perrin said.

The officers will conduct a workshop for participating FFA chapters across the state. They will also work on arrangements for the next state FFA convention.

The team was selected by previous officers, state FFA personnel and their associates in the business and agricultural community.