?????? URGENT KITTEN NEEDS A HOME! ?? AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THROUGH Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue ?????? Check out... View on PetFinder
The satellites should be visible again for a few minutes Friday, beginning at 9:54 p.m.
Emerson was one of many winners at the Best in the Midwest Invite, a competition that was invite only and featured some of the best athletes from central Nebraska.
It was a day full of records broken and overall success for the Bulldogs as North Platte hosted the GNAC meet Thursday.
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
With an overflow City Hall crowd watching, council members gave first-round approval to an ordinance declaring the 28-acre mall complex an “enhanced employment area” after voting 7-0 to grant a forgivable $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan for the project.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will issue emergency payments on Tuesday to residents who received food stamp benefits in April as part of the f…
Police say the man lured the victim to a location just before 7 a.m. Saturday under the pretense of being out of gas. He threatened and verbally abused her when she arrived.
The updated plans are looking at adding 50,000 square feet to the north of the current 40,000-square-foot facility.
Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said both of the drivers were taken to a hospital in Lincoln for their injuries. But there were no serious injuries reported among the Pius X High School girls team.
Garden County Sheriff Michelle Quinn is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning for an alleged assault of a woman passenger in her vehicle April 13.
