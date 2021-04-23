??Imagine the most outgoing little kitten. ??Imagine the most playful little kitten. ??Imagine the most loving little kitten. ??Imagine the... View on PetFinder
Husker volleyball notes: Texas overcomes crowd disadvantage; NU had four positive antigen tests before match
OMAHA — The Texas volleyball team knew the crowd at CHI Health Center Omaha wouldn’t be on its side during an NCAA Tournament match against Nebraska on Monday, but the Longhorns didn’t mind much.
The contractor alleges that the owners of The Cedar Room restaurant failed to pay a $403,055 construction balance. The owners claim the contractor and architect went over budget without informing them.
A 66-year-old Wallace man was sentenced Monday to more than a quarter century in state prison for multiple sex crimes against children.
North Platte, Lexington police officials talk about potential effect of meat packing plant on North Platte
North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson and Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf talk about some residents concern about the impact a proposed meatpacking plant could have on the crime rate when it is scheduled to open in 2023.
Owner says an improved mall could attract tenants like Hy-Vee and Target, but needs TIF and 'enhanced employment area' designations to move forward.
A 36-year teaching career comes to a close at the end of this year for Wallace music teacher LaDonna Swedberg.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
Longtime Garden County Sheriff Michelle Quinn faces a possible misdemeanor charge after she was arrested in Keith County last week.
Also Monday, a 37-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison for two cases in which he violated conditions of his probation.
“The people I came in contact with made it good” said Edwina “Curlie” Justus about her 22 years in North Platte. “I fell in love with those kinds of people I could help and do things for.”