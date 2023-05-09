During the evening hours Thursday, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Lincoln County, the agency said in a press release.

Butch’s Steakhouse and Lounge in Hershey failed the inspection, the NSP said.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

In total, 10 businesses were inspected. One sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 10 percent. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

The businesses included convenience stores, hotels, restaurants, liquor stores and bars.

This project was supported in whole or part by a grant through SAMHSA Center for Substances Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.