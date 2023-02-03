Miss America Grace Stanke has an endearing smile and firm handshake, and is sharing some Wisconsin hospitality as she enjoys the kindness of people here in North Platte.

“It’s been fun,” she said.

She is here with Miss Wisconsin Teen Evelyn Green, Miss Nebraska Steffany Lein of Lincoln and Miss Nebraska Teen Alexandra Thompson, who is from North Platte.

There is a lot comraderie between contestants and crown holders this week during the Crowns and Gowns event, Stanke said.

They look up to and support each other, share information and help each other be successful.

“I encourage girls 13 to 28 years old to get involved,” in the program, she said. Along the way they will be supported by an army of people, including volunteers, directors and others and they will be on “a path to an incredible future.”

Encouraging girls to work hard and succeed is important to Stanke. She particularly works to motivate them to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematical education (STEM), which can be challenging subjects, but critical in today’s world. Working for big goals is “never easy, but it’s worth it.”

She said others before her have “moved boulders” in helping girls pursue STEM education. She and others now are “moving rocks,” and will be followed by those who will “move pebbles,” obstacles that remain for girls and women to be successful in pursuing STEM vocations.

Stanke has an undergraduate degree in engineering and has earned nearly $70,000 in scholarships, which will help a lot as she continues her education. She has not decided what university to attend in the future. Although she is considering a masters degree in business administration or engineering, she has not determined for sure what field of education to pursue after completing her year reign.

As for other contestants and crown holders who have gone before, many are very accomplished in a variety of professional fields, from medicine to law, she said.

As for the here and now, she appreciates the Midwest hospitality and even the little things, like people recommending places to eat. She didn’t know what to expect when she arrived. “I have to admit, before this, Nebraska has been a drive-by state for me.” People she has met have been “truly kind.”