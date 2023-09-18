These Lakeshore Lots at Lake McConaughy are a great investment. Fourteen lots surveyed and platted ready to be sold or developed. Several of these lots have incredible views of the lake and are a minute or two from the lake. The roads to these lots are graded and graveled. This area is very desirable and the neighboring lots have sold for $45,000 $250,000. Call with any questions. Legal Description: Block 1, lots 9-16, Block 4 lots 5-7, 11-14, Bennets Lakeshore replat, S1/2 Section 6, T15N, R40 West of the 6th PM, Keith County, NE Taxes: $6,830.92 Address: Lewellen, NE 69147 County: Keith