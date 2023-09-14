203 N. Lincoln Ave. is a great smaller house in Mullen, NE. An 816 Sq ft, 2 bedroom 1 bath home, with a partial basement. Just 1/2 block from downtown Mullen. This would make a great rental or getaway house in a small rural Nebraska town. It has a detached metal building/garage. Call for more questions or to view this property. Legal Description: S 53 LOTS 11-12-13-14-15 OF BLK 14 OTM Taxes: $569.52 Address: 203 N. Lincoln Ave., Mullen, NE 69152 County: Hooker