The Brady Retreat property may have one of the best views in Nebraska! Sitting on the highest hill on the East side of Jeffrey Reservoir this hidden gem makes you feel like youre in the mountains of Colorado. Sit on the back patio and enjoy the views of the lake and the animals that surround it from whitetail deer, mule deer, wild turkey, elk, and many varieties of birds. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an attached 2 car garage and is 1,400 square feet. The house will need some extensive interior remodel work, but with the proper vision this property would be amazing. Legal Description: TRACTS 1 & 1 A. (PT.W1/2 SW1/4) 3-11-27 4.448 A. BRADY, LINCOLN COUNTY NE Taxes: $1,477.70 Address: 20369 South Brady-Moorfield Rd., Brady, NE 69123 County: Lincoln