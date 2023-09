A 3 BD 2 BA Home on a corner lot. Big yard with space for a garden/animals. Has a two stall extended garage with room for work bench. Open concept with living, dining and kitchen. Sellers put in new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has an attached 3/4 bath with shower. 2 more bedrooms and bath with tub also on main level. Laundry & utilities in the basement. All electric with central air. Lots of storage in this house! Sellers offering a $3,000 Flooring alotment.