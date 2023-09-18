Click here to view a 3-D tour of this property This stunning lake home is located in the highly sought after neighborhood, K-3! Walk across the backyard to the sandy beach! The original small cabin was built in 1974. The owners hired a Denver architect in 2013 and completely remodeled the home with a huge addition featuring 2843 square feet on one level*. This spectacular remodel features soaring 16-22 vaulted ceilings in the open great room! The living room, dining room and kitchen has a wall of windows and doors that maximize the beautiful lake views! The gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream with a turquoise gas range, center island, hickory cabinets, quartz countertops and a custom built-in hutch with lots of storage! There is an adjacent walk-in pantry, mudroom and laundry room! The dining room steps out on the massive composite deck with cable railing overlooking the lake and beach! There is also a nice den off the living room with French doors and a wine closet! The primary bedroom/bathroom is a luxurious retreat! The bedroom is large with a sitting area and doors to the patio! The bathroom has a jet tub, huge walk-in shower with double shower heads plus a rain head! The walk-in closet is almost 60sf and has built-in drawers and racks! There are 2 more bedrooms and an opulent second bathroom with massive walk-in shower! Bedroom #2 has new vinyl flooring that looks like grass cloth and a custom built-in bed & dresser (which stay with the house). The oversize 2-car attached garage is heated and is adjacent to the large woodworking shop which is also heated! In addition to this garage, the property features a 30 X 45 building which is heated and has two overhead doors (one is 10X20 and the other is 10X10). New septic tank & leechfield in 2013, plus additional leechfield added in 2020. Metal roof is only 3 years old. James Hardy Siding and stacked stone on exterior. The huge lot has underground sprinkler over the entire area! Propane firepit area for relaxing fireside chats! Seller will replace washer/dryer with white set. Annual lease with CNIPPD is $1600, HOA is $100 per year. Call for a private showing. NOTE: This property is co-listed with Fuller and Associates Realty Legal Description: LAKE HOME (IOLL) LOT 9 K-3 16 & 21 15-39 1 A-0-16 STR (16 15 39) Taxes: $9,922.32 Address: 9 K-3 Lemoyne, NE 69146 County: Keith