202 NW 2nd St. in Mullen, NE, is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath home with amazing potential! It has been in the process of a renovation and has enough left for the new owners to make it home! It has 1,472 SF and is perfect for a family. The 3rd bedroom and half bath were just completed. With a little vision this triple lot home with a detached oversized garage and workspace would be perfect for the car enthusiast or hobbyist. There is new siding, roof, and many other extras! Make your appointment to see today! All information is taken from the Hooker county assessor card and is not guaranteed. Legal Description: LOTS 1,2 & 3 OF BLOCK 20 OTM HOOKER COUNTY, NEBRASKA Taxes: $266.30 Address: 202 NW 2nd St., Mullen, NE 69152 County: Hooker