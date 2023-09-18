6547 East State Farm Road Acreage is located just 2 miles East of Newberry access near North Platte, Nebraska. The property consists of a 1,610 sqft home with a 24x24 detached garage. The home is a 3 bedroom and 1 recently remodeled bathroom. There is new flooring on the main level of the home including kitchen and dining room with new carpet in the living room and bedroom. The basement area is unfinished but ready for an extra storage area or nice family room area. Expansive wide open views to the south of this home along with excellent paved road access and proximity to North Platte make this home location very desirable. With almost 2.5 acres there is plenty of space for a large garden or room to build an additional outbuilding. This is a nice move in ready home with tons of property potential. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity to own a small acreage just outside of North Platte. Legal Description: Lot 1, State Farm Subdivision in the SE1/4 of Section 18, T-13-N, R-29-W of the 6th P.M., Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: TBD Address: 6547 East State Farm Road, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln