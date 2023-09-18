201 Tepee Rd., North Platte, NE is a beautiful ranch-style home with a finished basement, and boasts 3 beds, 3 full baths and almost 3,000 square feet. The owners have painstakingly put a beautiful flagstone patio out back, with a stunning waterfall over 40 high, hot tub( negotiable) and childrens playground. You will feel like youre in the mountains. Its so quiet, serene, and secluded. This home is a one of a kind. The addition to the front of the house added a gracious entry lounge area by one of the 2 gas fireplaces. As you go up the stairs to the main dining room, there is a large enough space for a grand dining table to seat 12 plus people. The dining area as well as the entry are open to the Tuscan style kitchen. Beautiful pendant lights over the island and the leather textured feature walls are so unique. Enjoy views of the beautiful outdoor patio from the sliding glass door off the kitchen. The grilling area just outside the sliding door makes it a perfect place to entertain inside and out. There are 2 generous sized guest bedrooms, and an updated onyx guest bath. The primary suite has French doors that open off the side to the deck for that perfect morning cup of coffee. The spa like bathroom with dressing table, jetted tub, onyx surfaced vanity and shower make you feel pampered. The large primary closet has enough room for everyone. There is a carefully appointed shoe, handbag, and hat closet right next to the primary closet. There are 2 staircases to access the family room in the basement. One off the upstairs dining, and one off the main entry as you walk in. It was reconfigured by the current owners with the addition. The massive basement family room also has a beautiful gas fireplace. It would be wonderful for family gatherings and Holidays. The basement has so much potential! There are 3 large rooms. One for crafts, office, or a workout room. The 3rd bath has an updated onyx vanity as well. The new mini water sanitation septic has 2 more years of maintenance from Charlies Plumbing. There is also an underground sprinkler system, tankless hot water heater, and many more upgrades. The garage has an additional oven perfect for holiday baking. There is an additional shed out back for lawn equipment and storage. Dont miss this opportunity to own a beautiful home in Indian Hills! Call for your private tour today. NOTE: The 2023 tax assessed value is: $346,556 All information is taken from the Lincoln county assessor site, Square footage has been independently measured and is not guaranteed or warrantied. Legal Description: Lot 9 Block 1, Indian Hills Fourth Subdivision, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $4,440.20 Address: 201 Tepee Rd., North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln