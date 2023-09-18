Very clean & cared for home! 3+ bedrooms. Office could be used as a 4th bedroom. Large living room with fireplace. Beautiful oak floor in the dining room. Family room off of the dining room with a "sun-room" to the south of the family room, joined by sliding glass doors to allow for more family gathering space. Access to the deck from the sunroom. Washer & dryer are located in the basement with a lot of storage space. Forced air gas furnace and central air conditioning (2008). 50 gal electric hot water heater. Detached 26ft x 24ft garage with wood burning stove and workbench. A 12ft x 20ft storage shed is included on the lot to the south of the alley. Underground sprinklers are fed by a private well that is registered with the village of Sutherland. This home would make an excellent & affordable first home! NOTE: Asphalt shingles on the house and garage were installed in 2021 or 2022.