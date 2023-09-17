Living room has a picture window. Large eat-in kitchen with gas range and built-in microwave. Kitchen appliances are staying with the home. 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main level. Laundry located on the back porch. 2nd floor has 2 more bedrooms with walk-in closets. Lower level has 1/2 bathroom, possible 5th bedroom and lots of storage. Some newer windows. Shingles new in 2017. Water heater new in 2020. 19'3 x 11'1 shed with window air conditioner that would make a perfect she-shed, man cave or great storage. Back yard has privacy fence. Covered patio in the back. Oversized single car garage that is heated and has a work shop area.