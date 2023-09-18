Welcome home to this beautiful tri-level home! Open floor plan with lots of sunshine. Kitchen has beautiful white silk Quartz counter tops, waterfall island and breakfast bar. Island and breakfast bar both have extra seating. Arizona Cypress cabinets by Eclipse Cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances, wall range hood and sink. Range has gas stove top with electric oven. Main level has Marmoleum water-resistant flooring. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Bedrooms have Anderson Tuftex wood flooring. Master bedroom has a Master bathroom with ceramic tile shower, soaker tub and heated towel rack. Lower level has family room, 4th bedroom, laundry, and 3rd bathroom. Bathroom has neat Italian tile. This home has had major renovations including electrical and plumbing. Breezeway connects oversized double garage. Low maintenance brick and LP SmartSide siding. Large fenced-in back yard with neat privacy fence from Country Estates with 50 year warranty. Lots of landscaping, patio area, utility shed and underground sprinklers.