Exceptionally well cared for 4 bedroom (1 NC) 3 bath brick home in a delightful neighborhood. Lived in only by the original builders who proudly maintained their dream home to ensure it remained as welcoming as the day it was built. Step inside the living room featuring large picture windows with beautiful views before continuing to the dining room. The galley style kitchen features a unique pull-out tabletop for enjoying breakfast or to expand counter space. The main floor also contains two bathrooms, laundry facilities and 3 nicely sized bedrooms. A fully finished basement provides an abundance of room and storage and also contains beautiful built-in shelving/entertainment center. This property was built to stand the test of time and is ready for your touch to now become your dream home.