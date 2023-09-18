Open House: 9/16/2023 2 pm - 4 pm MUST SEE! 302 9th St., Curtis, NE., is an incredible property on the edge of town, with a country feel, but convenience of being right near the school, pool, etc. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2,100 sq ft ranch style home sits on just over half an acre with so many updates done in the past couple years. This home features a detached, oversized, insulated and heated 2 car garage. An established garden (including fruits, vegetables and hops) and a personal vineyard with 16 vines with 3 different types of grapes. There is also a relaxing back patio with gazebo, side patio between garage and home, cement storm shelter with storage shed built on top and much more. This house has a new metal roof, new siding and gutters being installed late July 2023, new front windows, new HVAC system, newer water heater and so many more updates inside and out. Call for a showing today as this one is so unique it wont last long! All square footage and lot size are taken from Frontier County Assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Legal Description: LOT 1, BLOCK 1, ROLLIN HILLS ADDITION, CURTIS, FRONTIER COUNTY, NEBRASKA Taxes: $2,153.00 Address: 302 9th St., Curtis, NE 69025 County: Frontier