WELCOME HOME to 1110 W. 4th St, in North Platte, NE, a vintage home built in 1907 offering so much natural light, original charm, and storage throughout. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,136 sq ft home also features garden space galore with fruits and vegetables. There is a detached 2-car garage in the back as well as a large wood deck overlooking the backyard and all privacy fenced in. There is also a full, partially finished, basement with potential for a 5th room. Updated electrical and freshly painted exterior, come see this one before it is gone! All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County Assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Legal Description: ALL OF LOT 3 AND EAST 11 FEET OF LOT 4, BLOCK 24, NORTH PLATTE TOWN LOT COMPANYS ADDITION TO NORTH PLATTE, LINCOLN COUNTY, NEBRASKA. Taxes: $3,455.84 Address: 1110 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln