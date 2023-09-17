This property is also available as Ogallala Acreage and Farm A rare opportunity! Located just 6 miles southeast of Ogallala, NE and just a few short miles from I-80. The Ogallala Acreage and Farm-Home features a beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home, a 40x60 insulated shop with tube heat and forced air & a 30x25 barn with a built-in tack room & corrals. The propertys northwest side features a pristine chicken coop and two separate single-car garages. The 40x60 shop has a new roof, a 200 amp service, and a 220 hookup. The 30x25 barn has a new roof with sliding doors. The entire property is surrounded by a high-quality pipe fence. The excellent lawn around the house is fenced in with a unique gazebo/firepit. The house has a new roof, siding, gutters, and Anderson windows. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with new flooring, cabinets, and appliances. The master bedroom is located upstairs with a walk-in closet, extra storage, and plenty of space for an office, etc. All information is taken from Keith County Assessors card and is not guaranteed. Legal Description: SW 1/4 EX TR 18-13-37 Taxes: $2,473.88 Address: 741 Road East F, Ogallala, NE 69153 County: Keith