This property is also available as individual tracts Home + 3.81 acres: A Rare opportunity! The Ogallala Acreage and Farm is located just 6 miles southeast of Ogallala, NE and just a few short miles from I-80. This acreage features a beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home, a 40x60 insulated shop with tube heat and forced air & a 30x25 barn with a built-in tack room & corrals. The propertys northwest side features a pristine chicken coop and two separate single-car garages. The 40x60 shop has a new roof, a 200 amp service, and a 220 hookup. The 30x25 barn has a new roof with sliding doors. The entire property is surrounded by a high-quality pipe fence. The excellent lawn around the house is fenced in with a unique gazebo/firepit. The house has a new roof, siding, gutters, and Anderson windows. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with new flooring, cabinets, and appliances. The master bedroom is located upstairs with a walk-in closet, extra storage, and plenty of space for an office, etc. 58 acres of Dryland: The dryland farm ground is located directly East of the home and outbuildings. The farmland consists of 58 acres, and is currently planted in wheat. This parcel has good soils, and is located in a strong farming community. This marvelous opportunity is looking for new owners! Dont miss out on this wonderful chance to make it yours! All information is taken from Keith County Assessors card and is not guaranteed. Legal Description: SW 1/4 EX TR 18-13-37 Taxes: $2,473.88 Address: 741 Road East F, Ogallala, NE 69153 County: Keith