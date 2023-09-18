Very nice home with open floor plan! Living room has large picture window. Breakfast bar separates the kitchen and the dining area. Appliances are included (microwave, dishwasher, range and refrigerator) Dining area has patio doors leading out to the back yard. Main floor also has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom has a Master bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet. Lower level is finished with large family room, 2 bedrooms and 3rd\bathroom. Lots of recent upgrades! 2' x 6' exterior walls and Hardie Plank siding. All electric home with a heat pump. Nice yard with underground sprinklers and deck in the back.