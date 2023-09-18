Click here to view a 3D tour of this property Lakeshore Paradise is one of the most beautiful properties available at Lake McConaughy (Marina Landing). With views of one of the best fishing and recreational lakes in the country. This 6 bed, 4 bath, custom-built home sits on nearly 1 acre and includes another lot adjacently located to the North (Perfect for an additional barndominium/shop). The upstairs has 2,340 sqft (30x78), while the downstairs has 1,140 sqft (30x38). The beautiful wrap-around deck is the perfect area to enjoy time with family and friends while overlooking the amazing views of Lake McConaughy, or Big Mac, as it is affectionately called by locals, which has 35,700 surface acres and is 22 miles long. The oversized 3-car/toy garage is perfectly set up to store any vehicle, boat, jetski, ATV, etc. The best part... this home comes FULLY FURNISHED! The large entertainment room upstairs features a wood-burning fireplace and a dining area with an open kitchen. The layout of this home is perfect for hosting large gatherings! The property is located at Marina Landing which offers a phenomenal restaurant, motel, direct beach access, and much more! McConaughy boasts significant fishing! Targeted species such as Walleye, White Bass, Wiper, Catfish, Northern Pike, and more! Hunting around the lake is also very popular. Summer will be here before you know it! Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own your very own piece of real estate at Lake McConaughy! NOTE: The Bennington Pontoon is for sale as a separate transaction. Legal Description LOT 3 BLK 3 BENNETTS LAKESHORE REPLAT 1ABC-1-BC-16 STR( 6 15 40 ) LOT 2 BLK 3 BENNETTS LAKESHORE REPLAT 1ABC-1-BC-16 STR( 6 15 40 ) Taxes: $5,778.34 Address: 183 Lakeshore Drive, Lewellen, NE 69147 County: Keith