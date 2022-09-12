Opening statements made, first witnesses testify in Lexington drive-by shooting trial

LEXINGTON — Prosecutors argued Monday that a weeks-long dispute between two men led to a 2021 shooting death in a Lexington drive-by.

In her opening statement in the Dawson County District Court murder case, Attorney Elizabeth Waterman said Hernandez-Corona “hated” Marcus Keyser and had expressed plans to kill him before the July 6, 2021, incident.

Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged with first degree murder, a Class 1A felony, along with use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony. His trial, slated to run through Friday, saw opening statements and several witnesses called to the stand on its opening day.

Defense attorney Brian Davis of Cozad countered Waterman’s argument, saying Hernandez-Corona’s actions in the hours after the shooting were not that of a guilty person. He cooperated with police during the initial investigation, and was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol, Waterman said.

It was only later, on July 26, when police sought murder charges.

Davis told the jury they would hear from witnesses who were inconsistent at best and dishonest at worst and asked them to pay close attention to their testimonies.

Officer Joel Kinney and Sgt. Chad Reutlinger of the Lexington Police Department were called to the stand Monday. Both were some of the first police officers to be on scene in the 800 block of West Ninth Street and to make contact with Hernandez-Corona.

Keyser’s girlfriend, Yesenia Rodriquez, who told police she found Keyser’s body, will continue her testimony Tuesday.