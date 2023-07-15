I was looking over a private pond recently and pondering some fishing. I know the landowner and I know he does a fantastic job at managing the water on his properties. As I studied the lake’s surface, I noticed a few dragonflies flitting over the surface of the water and then landing on nearby vegetation.

Every few minutes they would fly out again, sometimes appearing to touch the surface of the water. I was waiting for a bass to explode from underneath the water and inhale the dragonfly, but it never happened. As with many creatures of nature, dragonflies fascinate me.

I wish I was as good a hunter as a dragonfly! It is the top predator in its niche of its ecosystem. Dragonflies are superbly designed predators. Their design has evolved over some 300 million of years.

The fossil record shows dragonflies that had a wingspan of about three feet! That would be on par with many of the hawks we have today or a large crow. If these creatures were still alive today, many family pets would be in grave danger out in the yard.

Today’s dragonflies are much smaller and hunt a species we can do with less of: mosquitoes. And with the high water and minor flooding we’ve had recently, we are going to see a big crop of mosquitoes for the rest of the summer.

I can watch dragonflies hunt for hours. They form a basket or scoop with their six legs and swoop in to catch their prey. Along with mosquitoes, they will eat gnats, mayflies, flies, and almost any other flying insect, including the occasional butterfly or bee. Ask a beekeeper about dragonflies and you’ll probably get a stern look.

A squadron of dragonflies can wipe out a colony of bees in short order. Dragonflies are such proficient and voracious hunters that they can eat their own weight in insects in 30 minutes. Imagine how many mosquitoes that equals. I love it when dragonflies visit my property.

Dragonflies can fly 30 to 40 mph, stop on a dime, hover, and go up, down right, left or backwards almost instantly. This is one of the reasons they are such good hunters. Once a dragonfly has a bug in its sights, very few escape.

Aside from nature, your backyard needs damselflies and dragonflies. Did you know damselflies and dragonflies are pollinators? They take nectar from flowering plants and pollinate as they move from plant to plant. They can protect your garden from ladybugs, praying mantids and green lacewing larvae — they eat them.

Throughout history, various cultures around the world have respected and revered dragonflies. Dragonflies are a symbol of good luck in Chinese tradition. Japanese tradition views dragonflies as symbols of swiftness and as a sign of summer and fall.

Some Native American cultures saw dragonflies as a symbol of purity, activity and swiftness. The connection with came from the ability of dragonflies to find pure water and healthy aquatic habitats and from the fact that they eat much of their food right out of the wind — interesting concept.

The dragonfly is a common motif in Zuni pottery. A stylized, double-barred cross, representing the dragonfly is found in Hopi rock art and on necklaces made by the Pueblo.

Native Americans and earlier hunting cultures around the world have had a great respect for the dragonfly mostly related to the swiftness and prowess of the dragonfly as a hunter. For these cultures, hunting was part of daily life and their survival. It is only natural to revere any skill you value.

I hope you look at damselflies and dragonflies a little differently after reading this.

Sherman Reservoir Campground

Ever wonder where your camping fees go and what the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission does with the money? Here is an example: The West Ridge Campground at Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area will open more camping spots starting July 17.

According to the NGPC, some of the 61-pad electrical campground sites will be available on Monday. Others will open later this fall once enough grass has grown to prevent erosion. All campsites will have a 50/30-amp connection and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This new campground combines West Ridge Campground and Thunder Bay Campground into one large area. The expansion includes four campsites that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“This is a great addition for our North Central parks region and will provide a new, long-overdue camping experience at Sherman Reservoir,” said Tommy Hicks, regional park superintendent.

Nebraska’s Capital Maintenance Fund, which was established by the Legislature in 2016 to help preserve public outdoor recreation facilities and parklands, is a large contributor to the project, along with Nebraska Game and Parks’ funds generated from user fees of the state park system.

The expansion follows many other improvements at the recreation area in recent years, including new boat docks, concrete vault toilets and an upgraded fish-cleaning station. Sherman Reservoir SRA and Wildlife Management Area, features a 2,845-acre lake, that provides fishing, boating, hunting and other outdoor opportunities.