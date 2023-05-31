Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting a community fishing event Friday at Birdwood Lake Wildlife Management Area from 6 to 8 p.m.

Community fishing nights are a Nebraska Game and Parks program designed to help make fishing adventures possible and rewarding.

The events are free and loaner fishing equipment, bait, Game and Parks staff and local volunteers will be on hand to assist those of all ages learn the basics of this fun and relaxing activity.

Everyone is invited regardless of age or skill. Get your family and friends outside and enjoy an evening of fishing. Those 16 years and older wanting to fish will need a valid fishing license.

Look for the colorful fishing trailer at the lake. Birdwood is referred to as Fire Lake by some and is the first Interstate 80 lake west of North Platte. To get to the lake, take Walker Road west then north on Homestead Road.

Fishing is vital to the conservation of Nebraska’s natural resources, as money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries, improve water quality and to enhance access for anglers.

Fishing also improves mental health, brings families and friends closer together and creates more inspired workers. Economically, fishing also provides a huge boost, contributing millions of dollars to the state’s economy annually, and creating millions in retail sales.

Fishing can provide many memories for friends and families and keep the long-held tradition of outdoor enjoyment alive for many. Get outside this month and enjoy all the benefits the outdoors has to offer.

We are so fortunate to have such a state that is rich in outdoor activities, places to go and people to enjoy it with

Big game draw application period

The application period to apply for a preference point or one elk, antelope and deer draw units begin in June.

From June 12 to 23, residents and nonresidents may apply for a preference point or one deer permit in Platte Mule Deer Conservation Area or Frenchman MDCA draw units.

Residents and eligible nonresident landowners may apply for a preference point or one antelope permit; and it is the resident application period for bull and antlerless elk permits and preference points.

Results from the draw will be available on July 7. Applicants not providing valid email addresses when applying will be responsible for monitoring their status online at outdoornebraska.gov.

Those submitting a valid email address will be notified via email if they were successful or not in the draw. Successful applicants will have until July 21 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference points and forfeiting the permit.

Other permit sale dates include:

Deer

Unlimited quota permits

July 10: Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may begin purchasing unlimited quota Nebraska deer permits. Unlimited quota deer permits are resident statewide archery, resident statewide muzzleloader, youth, youth whitetail, nonresident restricted youth, limited landowner and special landowner.

Limited quota permits

Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners will have staggered purchase dates for the remaining limited deer permits:

July 11: Residents may buy any limited quota deer permits.

July 24: Nonresidents may buy any limited deer permits.

Aug. 7: Residents and nonresidents may buy any remaining draw unit deer permits.

Permits will be available through the close of the hunting season or until the quota sells out.

Antelope

Unlimited quota permits

July 10: Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may begin purchasing unlimited quota Nebraska antelope permits. Unlimited quota antelope permits are resident statewide archery and youth archery.

Limited quota permits

Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners will have staggered purchase dates for the remaining limited antelope permits:

July 12: Residents may buy any limited antelope permits.

July 25: Nonresidents may buy any limited antelope permits.

Aug. 8: Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may buy any remaining draw unit antelope permits. Nonresident Antelope Archery permits are limited to 250. Resident antelope archery permits are unlimited in quantity for all units.

Elk

Draw permit application dates

May 15 to June 2: Landowner; limited landowner elk permits and preference points.

June 12 to 23: Resident; residents application period for bull and antlerless elk permits and preference points. Application and application fee to be delivered to specific Commission district offices depending on unit. See Big Game Guide for additional information.

Aug. 9 after 1 p.m. CST, to close of season: Remaining elk permits available to eligible residents and landowners.

Be sure to check the "2023 Big Game Guide," which is online at outdoornebraska.gov, to view when all the application dates are and when to purchase other remaining permits. Visit an area Game and Parks office for additional help.